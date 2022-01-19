 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: THE GREAT SHIFT
Letter: THE GREAT SHIFT

It is interesting that Republicans and several Democrats are disparaged and vilified because they will not support, lock, stock and barrel, any Democratic proposed legislation. It is inferred that the nation will fall into complete anarchy and disarray if this legislation is not passed. They make these claims even though they have the barest of a majority. What will be really interesting is how the Democrats will react in November 2022. By all projections, Republicans will control both the House and Senate. When Republican legislation is proposed, will the Democrats agree and help pass the legislation because of the Republican mandate. I think not and this illustrates the devious and deceitful nature of the Democrats.

Pudge Johnson

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

