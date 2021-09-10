 Skip to main content
Letter: The Great State of (Texas) Snitches
Letter: The Great State of (Texas) Snitches

The Republican-dominated government of Texas has passed an anti-abortion law that effectively deputizes individual citizens to enforce it. Any citizen can sue any person they suspect of having been involved in performing, procuring, supporting or facilitating an abortion beyond the 6th week of a pregnancy. A reward of $10,000 is offered for a successful prosecution, in effect incentivizing busybodies to act as informants, to invade the privacy of anyone they suspect, to spy on their neighbors and report their suspicions.

Anti-abortion activists routinely harass providers and their clients and have used violence upon occasion. This gives them sanction to do more. The potential for abuse is obvious (more harassment, frivolous suits, and possibly blackmail), as well as the certainly of deepening divisions in our society.

Anti-abortion activists are considering similar legislation in Arizona. Do we really want government-supported morality police?

Barbara Hall

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

