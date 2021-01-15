Letter: The greatest criminal in US history.

On January 2, our bitter president spoke with Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger regarding the “phony election,” as he calls it. The complete transcript is available online.
Read it. It is important to show a man who would receive a Section 8 in the Army and deserves an Article 25 NOW. Please read this to see how our country is being ruled by a madman. He is out of control and still carries the “football” everywhere he goes.
He is making aggressive moves toward Iran in his waning days. We should beware of a big surprise. He fears NY trials which could land him in prison. Of course, he’ll never go. e’s making arrangements in Scotland at this moment.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
