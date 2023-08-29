Donald Trump is the champion and symbol of this Greatest Degeneration. While his antics and his army of lawyers are gumming up the works of the Justice system, the country is becoming a gnarly, twisted heap of troubles. Still, Trump’s loyal devotees make him more the hero for all of that; a man who has been tested, tried, and true. Or not.

The rowdiest of this degeneration has gnawed at the ties of decency, and fully armed, await the command to snap into violent action. It is a tattered lot who tag along with such as Trump.

He has kept his base in harness with pity-party speeches as he bellows his sad plight. Oh my! Many must feel sorry for him. His golden-maned statue is listing badly.

Truly, these are the trials of the century, and the Department of Justice has met its match. Either the statue will fall, or Democracy will.

So, as of now, we have Trump right where he wants us--in his audience.

Ron Lancaster

North side