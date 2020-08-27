 Skip to main content
Letter: The Greatest Show on Earth
Letter: The Greatest Show on Earth

After watching Act 3 of the Republican convention last night I must give the Republicans their due; they surely know how to put on a show. The staging was magnificent with the grand marches of the main speakers down the long corridor. This was on par with the triumphal march from "Aida". Too bad they couldn't have used live elephants. It certainly must have stirred their fellow Republican serfs and lackeys into a frenzy of political, patriotic and religious fervor for their gods and goddesses. I was disappointed however that fireworks weren't shot off over Ft. McHenry during the playing of the National Anthem. I suppose that will come tonight when the "great god" himself gives his acceptance speech.

Thomas Henderson

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

