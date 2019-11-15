I read these letters pointing all the House passed bills that Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell is holding up.
Have we forgotten past Houses where the Dems had control of the Senate. Harry Reid is the prototype for stalling things, as was Newt Gingrich and other past Senate and House leaders.
The only reason it did not look worse during Harry Reid's tenure was the tea party Republicans . being more extreme, kept splitting the Republican majority vote.
How else would get beat on when you hold the purse strings?
Neither side is innocent and neither side should ever be applauded.
It is time for a third party.
Pat Long
West side
