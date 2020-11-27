 Skip to main content
Letter: the "grim reaper" vs Death
Like the late Roman emperors, Leader McConnell portrays himself as the final arbiter of the life and death of bills needing to be brought to the floor of the senate for discussion and vote – many of which could bring relief and aid to many Americans suffering job loss, COVID 19 illnesses and financial losses. So far he has brought between few and none to the floor for a vote even though many are from both sides of the isle.

Mr. McConnell – like all mortals - will eventually suffer the supreme indignity of death. As he stares at the ceiling on his last night on earth, one wonders how the real Grim Reaper will react when he meets this poor facsimile of himself; I doubt Death will be pleased about it, as Death does not have a sense of humor and if he does, it will certainly be a dark sense of humor.

Richard Rebl

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

