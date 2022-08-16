 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: The handling of two Mishandling of Classified Information investigations

  • Comments

The U.S. Dept. of Justice released the federal search warrant done by FBI agents at Trump's Mar a Lago estate. Reportedly they seized boxes of documents some containing classified materials. Here is a list of the federal statutes cited in the search warrant: 18 USC 793 — Gathering, transmitting or losing defense information ; 18 USC 2071 — Concealment, removal or mutilation ; 18 USC 1519 — Destruction, alteration or falsification of records in Federal investigations. Now, these same statues could have easily been used to obtain search warrants for Hillary Clinton's residences in New York and Washington, D.C. where she had used a private server to conduct government business. She became the subject of a criminal Mishandling of Classified Materials Investigation. She and her staff had deleted 30,000 emails from her private server housed at her residence claiming them as personal. However, thousands were forensically retrieved and found to be government related and some contained classified information. No federal search warrants done in her case or charges brought against her.

People are also reading…

Marty Jacobs

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Reality Check

With all of the conspiracy theories floating around, it’s time for a reality check—so here it is:

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News