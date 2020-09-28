 Skip to main content
Letter: The Harris-Biden administration
Yesterday, Democrat VP candidate Kamala Harris conducted a virtual round table with Arizona small business owners. In it she referred to a "Harris-Biden administration" , then realizing her slip, corrected it. Today while in Florida, Joe Biden in a speech to Veterans, mentioned a "Harris-Biden administration." Are these Freudian slips about what has been agreed upon if Biden is elected President? That Biden would be a figurehead President with Harris, one of the most far leftists in the Senate, running the show. Why would both make the same "slip of the tongue" in consecutive days? Maybe it was intentional to assure Democrats that an already agreed upon strategy has been made when Biden can no longer function due to cognitive issues? If so, then this is a major deceit of the American public. It has long been thought that Biden would not be able to finish his term, and that whoever his VP pick was would take over. These comments by both Harris and Biden might confirm it?

Tony Domino

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

