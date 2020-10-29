Letter: The Hidden Republican Platform

One of many strange things happening in this political season is the apparent complete lack of a political platform on the part of Republicans. Perhaps the strongest political influence on the Republican side of the top levels of our federal government is Christian right-wing nationalist groups. By proxy, the hidden platform of Republicans is the platform of Christian Nationalism.
In her book, The Power Worshippers by Katherine Stewart , she outlines how the theology of this movement:
• They advocate for imposing biblical law in America - in other words to put us all back under Old Testament law and make it the law of the land.
• The federal government is an agent of evil and should be overthrown.
• Segregation should be revived.
Essentially, the goal of this movement is to create a theocracy where a strict form of Christianity runs the state.
Unfortunately, this group rode all the way into the White House. Since they believe in a theocracy rather than a democracy, they may not leave voluntarily.
Robert Rundle
Northeast side
