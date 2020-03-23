Letter: The Hoax Lies
Letter: The Hoax Lies

Enough with the lies! The President didn’t fire the “pandemic team” in 2018 The head of that team Admiral Ziemer left on his own. The Ebola response team was eliminated from the NSC in a personnel reorganization at the NSC. Left over funds some $250 million unused funds from the Ebola epidemic in 2014 and 2015 were part of over a 15 billion dollar rescission's package sent to congress in 2018. Congress, not the president is the sole authority on what monies are available for government use. Then there is the Hoax , hoax. During a Feb. 28, 2020, campaign rally in South Carolina, President Donald Trump likened the Democrats' criticism of his administration's response to the new coronavirus outbreak to their efforts to impeach him, saying "this is their new hoax”. Despite creating some confusion with his remarks, Trump did not call the coronavirus itself a hoax.

Jim Ryles

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

