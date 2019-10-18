Last night during the highly choreographed Democratic debate, we were immediately informed by the twelve Democratic disciples that President Trump, standing in for Pontius Pilate, had been found guilty of a non-enumerated list of high crimes and misdemeanors, and sentenced for crucifixion, OH!, sorry, I meant impeachment.
All agreed afterwards that the debate was a cordial affair, happily devoid of personal attacks and vindictiveness, save of course for comments directed at President Trump, who was likened to Hitler and repeatedly labeled a thief, liar and cheat; you know, that tiresome list of character invectives dems love to use.
I’m tempted to contribute to Tulsi Gabbard. Not because I’d vote for her but because she is the only democrat who is both an adult and sane enough for office. Sadly, her recent decision to support impeachment has been labeled a ‘flip-flop’, giving her little chance for nomination.
Geoffrey Fox
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.