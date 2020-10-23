Letter: The Honorable Amy Coney Barrett

I’m amazed that “the Honorable” Amy Coney Barrett, refused to answer questions, posed by senators, that would require her to opine about a “hypothetical” case. Questions about hypothetical cases constitute a significant portion of classwork in law school. Since she attended law school, I feel that she would have answered quite a number of questions from her professors that were posed as hypothetical cases. She seems to be using this as an a tool to avoid answering. It causes me to question her honesty.
Fr. Brian Ticknor
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!