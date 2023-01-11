Letter: The House is on fire

Liberals may be inclined to dance a tarantella and revel in the agonizing, gut-twisting and Pyrrhic process of selecting House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, but lessons from 275 BCE may be in order.

Pyrrhus of Epirus lost over 7,000 men in winning battles over the Romans. But his remaining fighters were so angry with those losses that they refused to fight on. Finally, Pyrrus had to run away to Sicily save himself.

McCarthy may have to hide out—not in Italy but in the Speaker’s office. He has wafer-thin support, no serious mandate and thus no ability to gain any support from liberals in order to advance good public policy.

This so-called victory does not serve anyone well—not liberals, conservatives or independents. To hold-outs like Arizona representatives Biggs and Gosar, your short-term wins may result in McCarthy taking a long-term trip to Sicily.

Bob Kovitz

East side