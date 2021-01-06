 Skip to main content
Letter: The House must stand up to Trump
Letter: The House must stand up to Trump

Editor,

The House of Representatives should quickly impeach Donald J. Trump again, making him the only one-term President to have been impeached twice. Trump's recent treasonous, mafia-like hour long phone call to Georgia's Secretary of State reveals that his socio/psychopathology is progressive and now poses an extreme threat to our democracy.

The House of Representatives and the Senate are intended to be a co-equal branch of our government. But for too long they have bestowed too much deference and power onto the President. Perhaps we should believe a little less in the "great person theory" and a little more in our three co-equal branches of government.

Trump should be impeached again, for the sake of everyone, including Donald Trump.

Dave Gallagher

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

