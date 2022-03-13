Letter: The Humanity of Democracy

Like most civilized human beings, I am appalled by the horror that Vladimir Putin is inflicting on Ukraine. But rather than see this as random acts of a uniquely deranged leader, I think we can better define this as the inevitable result of allowing one human being unlimited power. Our own nation barely escaped a similar monster on January 6 of last year. We need to find ways to stop evil narcissists like Putin, Hitler, and Trump before they attain such power. Let us never forget which of our political parties is admiring Putin and praising ruthless violence over the humanity of democracy.
Craig Wunderlich
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.