Letter: The Hypocrisy of the Right

The old adage of "watch what they do, not what they say" applies to the conservative right wing. It looks like they will get their wish to overturn Roe v. Wade, all the while telling us they want to protect children and life is sacred. However, they will go to the mat to prevent sensible gun laws to protect our children. Last year 1,055 children died from gun violence. They claim to be champions of free speech. I guess it's important to be able to spread misinformation about an election, but they certainly are worried that teachers may say something that goes against their rather limited views. Conservatives are all for free market enterprise, but are convinced that one man, Joe Biden, caused our current inflation problems. They claim to be all for law and order, but look what happened in January 6th.

If anyone thinks that our democracy is not in danger, just watch what the right wing and the Republican party does.

Mary Zimmerman

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

