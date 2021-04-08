Letter: The Hypocrite Party has done it again

A Star article stated that many larger corporations are cutting donations to politicians supporting voter suppression laws.
Over 140 corporations have spent time and money showing their humanity in helping minorities and those in need: AT&T, Comcast, Philip Morris USA, UnitedHealth Group, Walmart, Verizon, General Motors, Pfizer, Delta, SouthWest Air, American, Coca Cola, Pepsi, and more have notified the state. Arizona and Texas will also lose big if they push their laws any further.
Major League Baseball pulled the All-Star Game from Atlanta and moved it to Denver. They realized “America’s Pastime” should not be played in a state that does not recognize the Constitution’s guaranteed right to vote, which is the single right that appears most often in the Constitution’s text – five times in all. In fact, four separate Amendments – the 15th, 19th, 24th, and 26th – even use the same powerful language to protect it: “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged. . .”
Look up abridged.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
