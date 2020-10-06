 Skip to main content
Letter: The Hypocritic Party forgets the precedent they themselves set
Letter: The Hypocritic Party forgets the precedent they themselves set

Qualities to serve on the Supreme Court changed over the years. Without going into the history of the highs and lows over the past 244 years, suffice it to say, the public’s expectations are that the court be impartial and open-minded.

Contemporary Court experts agree, a candidate should exhibit the following aspects of proper judicial temperament: Patience, open-mindedness, courtesy, tact, courage, punctuality, firmness, understanding, compassion, humility and common sense. Those qualities should be demonstrated consistently

Obviously, Brett Kavanaugh missed the target on several points. Now, Mitch McConnell and his Hypocritic Party, have decided to place an even greater threat on the Court, in a rush, under 28 days prior to election day, making a case that it’s the president’s job and responsibility.

Of course, Hypocrites support this move, just as they supported their party in blocking Barack Obama’s choice ten months prior because it was an election year.

McConnell says that was because the president was a Democrat and the Senate, Republican. What?

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

