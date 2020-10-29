Letter: The Hypocritic Party shows its deceitfulness

Many of you voting for the first time, or never paid attention to politics, may not know. In 2016, with 237 days to go before the elections, President Barack Obama nominated moderate Judge Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court to replace Antonin Scalia, as he was legally allowed to do according to the Constitution.
Leader McConnell refused to hold hearings or even bring his name up in the Senate, refusing to accept Obama’s nominee. He pontificated that - “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new President.”
He double-talked his way through a litany of additional and contradictory excuses, then. Today, he repeats the same gibberish in moving forward with the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett 47 days prior.
This naked hypocrisy will cause more people to lose trust in our democracy. The new justice will be on the court for your lifetime. The country will lose faith.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
