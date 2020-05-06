Letter: The Hysteria Virus

Now that the ventilator hysteria has subsided, I'm trying to wrap my head around two reports: (1) All Americans who needed a ventilator had access to one [US Virus Task Force data], and (2) 88% of those placed on ventilators died [NYC data]. So the availability of this sophisticated respiratory support equipment has had almost no impact on saving lives.
Our national dialog was focused on this issue to the exclusion of all else for a month. We should learn from this mistake and not let the hysteria virus mutate. While targeted testing capability is essential, it is not the end-all solution to the plague. Massive testing is impossible and demanding it continues the hysteria.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
