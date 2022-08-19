Letter: The idea of the soul

Anti-abortionist Christians argue that an immortal soul is born when sperm penetrate an egg: this idea is not Biblical. The ancient Hebrews did not believe in any soul or afterlife: you slept forever when you died (Ecclesiastes 9:4-10; you could be revived by witchcraft, but not for long: 1 Sam. 6-28). In Jesus' time the idea of resurrection became popular, and Jesus is said to have argued it with over-traditional Sadducees (Matthew 22: 23-33). Paul taught that the dead would be raised, in their bodies, on the last day (which he thought was imminent) and ascend along with the living (1 Thessalonians 4: 13-18). Luther, Milton and many other Christians were mortalists, teaching that the soul died with the body but arose finally. Hebrews believed that the child did not become a real person until well after birth