Letter: The Illusion of Safety

President Biden seems to have finally learned what many of us have known for a while now- there is no way to work with an opposition party bent on your destruction. Not merely defeat, destruction. The republican party has embraced the dream of an authoritarian one-party state, and they're dangerously close to getting it. Yet too many in the democratic leadership seem to see the danger they themselves are in.
When the Nazis began rounding up Jews, some Jews stayed put in spite of warnings. Their reasoning was this: "They can't touch me, I'm a law-abiding citizen" Democratic party leaders seem to think being reasonable, law-abiding people will keep them safe from a one-party republican state. It won't. Today's republicans literally want them dead or behind bars.
Marian Weaver
Sierra Vista
