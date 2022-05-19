 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: The Illusion of Safety

  • Comments

President Biden seems to have finally learned what many of us have known for a while now- there is no way to work with an opposition party bent on your destruction. Not merely defeat, destruction. The republican party has embraced the dream of an authoritarian one-party state, and they're dangerously close to getting it. Yet too many in the democratic leadership seem to see the danger they themselves are in.

When the Nazis began rounding up Jews, some Jews stayed put in spite of warnings. Their reasoning was this: "They can't touch me, I'm a law-abiding citizen" Democratic party leaders seem to think being reasonable, law-abiding people will keep them safe from a one-party republican state. It won't. Today's republicans literally want them dead or behind bars.

Marian Weaver

Sierra Vista

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: American Fascism

Beware, citizens, because history is repeating itself. The attempt at a one-party state, scapegoats and false iflags, hate.... Here's a poem f…

Letter: Supreme Court

What would happen to any of us who applied for, and got, a federal job, only to have it discovered later we lied on our application? We'd be f…

Letter: Grooming

The latest Republican vile lie spewing from its party's leadership is that Democrats and Independent voting Americans are "grooming" our child…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News