Letter: The Image of a Bully

By now everybody should know our PINO Trump is the perfect image of a bully.

The man is 2 paddles short in a 2-paddle boat.

Pulling tablecloths off of tables, throwing food and dishes on walls and yelling this is how a grown man acts?

We all know that if you do not say he is the greatest person alive and kiss his backside you get on his list and lord help you. He belittles you, call you names and claims he does not know you.

This is the person the Republicans are hoping to run for office.

Lord help us.

Patrick Allen

West side