Letter: The Impeachment Aquittal of Donald Trump

On February 13, 2021, Donald J. Trump was acquitted of impeachment by a Senate vote of 57-43. The vote was the most bipartisan of the now four impeachments of U S presidents in our nation’s history. Although expected, this acquittal is still a sad moment.
On January 6, 2021, incited by the sitting president, a mob of thousands stormed the U S Capitol resulting in the deaths of at least five people, including Capitol Policeman Brian Sicknick. This action created history in the most egregious way.
Some say it is time to move on. There is one thing that Donald J Trump can do to move us toward that goal, but I am afraid he never will. Immediately, he should approach a microphone and utter these words: The presidential election of 2020 was a secure and fair election won by President Joseph R. Biden. He should put the Lie to rest.
Brian Templet
East side
