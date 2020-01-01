Letter: The Impeachment Irony
I have no doubt that Mr. Trump, as a sitting president, pressured a foreign government for his personal gain...that's just who he is. For his efforts he is the third U.S. president to be impeached. The irony, he was impeached trying to smear a candidate who will not even be the Democratic candidate. But wait, that's not all! Mr. Trump will not be convicted by the Senate, he will be embolden and I predict will be the first president to be impeached twice during his term.

David Berryhill

Sahuarita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

