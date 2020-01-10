Letter: The Impeachment

When a sitting President apparently commits crimes against his office or the Constitution, the House has the duty to fully investigate to determine, with witnesses and facts, to determine if the crimes did exist. In this case the President refused to allow key witness from his staff to testify on his behalf at the House hearing. Witnesses that well may have exonerated him of any such crimes. With the witnesses and facts available the House submitted two Articles of Impeachment.
The Senate now has the responsibility, under Oaths of Affirmation, to review the two Articles to determine only if these high crimes and misdemeanors were of sufficient magnitude to remove the President from office, The Constitution does not allow the Senate trial to be a vehicle to attempt to undermine the two Articles of Impeachment for political reasons. President Trump will remain Impeached forever, or until he becomes our "Dictator" and has all Impeachment records burned.
Henry Selfridge
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.