Letter: The Impeachment
Letter: The Impeachment

"Rejecting Constitutional Objection: Voting 56-44, the Senate on Feb. 9 agreed to a motion that the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump was constitutional. "

This is from your edition today. Does this mean that the Senate can rule on what is constitutional and what is not.? Does this mean that a Senate majority can rewrite the Constitution at their pleasure?

I thought that this was the authority of judges and the Supreme Court. Allowing the Senate to do it is setting a very dangerous precedent.

Vernon Stedronsky

Northwest side

