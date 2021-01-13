 Skip to main content
Letter: The Importance of Accountability For America
It's noteworthy that Trump was sworn into office amid mass domestic and global protests. During his four years, Trump has systematically applied the Mussolini strategy to subvert our democracy with Fascism. Trump's Fascist recipe: denounce the media, lie and promote conspiracies to a select contingency, methodically weaken governmental agencies while replacing leadership with hand-picked loyalists, promote fear and hate among the populace. His speech on January 6 encouraging his "soldiers" to march on and attack our Capitol building and seek out lawmakers is what Mussolini did in his march on Rome (1922), establishing Fascism as ruling party and he as the ruler. During Trump's term, our diplomatic relationships have suffered to the point where our diplomats have united to publicly denounce Trump's speech encouraging violence. If we are to reverse Trump's attempts, it is vital that the world witness America enforce accountability with punishment for Trump (and his loyalists) regardless of how long it takes after he leaves office. The world is watching.

E. T. Saccani

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

