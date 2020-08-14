You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: The inevitable Rise and Rall of World Civilizations
Letter: The inevitable Rise and Rall of World Civilizations

These prophetic words, written during the flowering of our Republic, need to be heard. They were written in 1960 by the Late Professor Carrol Quigley of Georgetown's School of Foreign from whom I took a class in 1961,

“The hope of the 20th century rests on its recognition that war and depression are man-made, and needless. They can be avoided in the future by turning from the 19th century -- with its laissez faire, materialism, competition, selfishness, nationalism, violence and imperialism -- and going back to other characteristics that our Western society has always regarded as virtues: generosity, compassion, cooperation, rationality and foresight, and finding an increased role in human life for love, spirituality, charity and self-discipline."

Carl Bosse

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

