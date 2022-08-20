 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022

  • Comments

Consequences of “The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022"...Unintended???

The legislation will not increase taxes on the average everyday American. This Act is to close tax loopholes only on the Super Rich and finally make them pay their fair share of taxes.

Thel statement is true, but the "elephant in the room", what else is in this bill.

This bill imposes a “Corporate alternative minimum tax” of 15% and will increase taxes on certain select high-wealth earners.

There is an enforcement arm in the bill that steps up IRS enforcement activities. $80 billion will be allocated for the next 10 years to increase tax collectors; 87,000 new agents.

IRS conducts 600,000 audits annually; new enforcement allows 1.2 million audits annually. There are 2,755 billionaires in the U.S., where will the IRS turn their attention? Small businesses and middle-class Americans.

People are also reading…

Great news, wealthy taxpayers/corporations will pay their share of taxes, but the real tax burden will be on small business owners and individuals.

Jeff Moore

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Cult

Excessive or misplaced admiration of a person. The definition of a cult. How many MAGA people fit this. I've liked some politicians but never …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News