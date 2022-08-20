Letter: The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022

Consequences of “The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022"...Unintended???

The legislation will not increase taxes on the average everyday American. This Act is to close tax loopholes only on the Super Rich and finally make them pay their fair share of taxes.

Thel statement is true, but the "elephant in the room", what else is in this bill.

This bill imposes a “Corporate alternative minimum tax” of 15% and will increase taxes on certain select high-wealth earners.

There is an enforcement arm in the bill that steps up IRS enforcement activities. $80 billion will be allocated for the next 10 years to increase tax collectors; 87,000 new agents.

IRS conducts 600,000 audits annually; new enforcement allows 1.2 million audits annually. There are 2,755 billionaires in the U.S., where will the IRS turn their attention? Small businesses and middle-class Americans.

Great news, wealthy taxpayers/corporations will pay their share of taxes, but the real tax burden will be on small business owners and individuals.

Jeff Moore

Northwest side