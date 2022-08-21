 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: The Inflation Reduction Act

  • Comments

Yesterday (Aug. 16) President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act Its stated purpose is to make healthcare more affordable and increase renewable energy. Every American deserves affordable healthcare and access to clean air and water; important issues for Democrats for Life of America.

The Act also subsidizes insurance under Obamacare. Executive Order 13535 says the Hyde Amendment applies to these plans. Certain States have decided to violate Hyde protections and pay for abortions through these plans. In many States, particularly after the Dobbs decision, subsidies will essentially make it cheaper to obtain insurance to pay for abortion.

While healthcare should be affordable and accessible, taxypayer money must never be used for abortion. Women, parents, and families, especially those in lower-income and underserved communities, deserve real healthcare not government-funded abortion. Real healthcare is used to save lives, not end them.

People are also reading…

Congress must enact legislation safeguarding the Hyde Amendment and support parents during and after pregnancy. Poverty shouldn’t be a barrier to parenting, and we must eliminate any overwhelming economic obstacles.

Wade Thompson, Board of Directors of Democrats for Life of America

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Mar-a-Logo raid explanation

Re: the August 16th letter "Mar-a-Lago raid". Due to the fact that the country is so divided, and there are so many lies being pushed, the DOJ…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News