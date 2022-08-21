Letter: The Inflation Reduction Act

Yesterday (Aug. 16) President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act Its stated purpose is to make healthcare more affordable and increase renewable energy. Every American deserves affordable healthcare and access to clean air and water; important issues for Democrats for Life of America.

The Act also subsidizes insurance under Obamacare. Executive Order 13535 says the Hyde Amendment applies to these plans. Certain States have decided to violate Hyde protections and pay for abortions through these plans. In many States, particularly after the Dobbs decision, subsidies will essentially make it cheaper to obtain insurance to pay for abortion.

While healthcare should be affordable and accessible, taxypayer money must never be used for abortion. Women, parents, and families, especially those in lower-income and underserved communities, deserve real healthcare not government-funded abortion. Real healthcare is used to save lives, not end them.

Congress must enact legislation safeguarding the Hyde Amendment and support parents during and after pregnancy. Poverty shouldn’t be a barrier to parenting, and we must eliminate any overwhelming economic obstacles.

Wade Thompson, Board of Directors of Democrats for Life of America

