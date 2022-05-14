Letter: The Inquisition

“That was Gawd’s chil in your wombah,” decried the preacher.

“You are going straight to prison,” threatened the DA.

“You are a murderer,” screamed the activist.

“But I …”

“No buts,” said the mother.

“Dad,” she said.

“I ain’t got nothin’ to say,” said the father.

“Am I really going to prison?” she asked.

“You and that doctor that did this,” said the DA.

“You killed your child,” screamed the activist.

“Gawd will punish you,” said the preacher.

“But I didn’t know what to do,” she said.

“You are the one that got pregnant,” said the mother.

“I didn’t get pregnant. My brother beat me up and forced me,” she said.

“Don’t talk about your brother like that,” said the father.

“I am thirteen. What was I supposed to do?” she asked.

“The police are on the way,” said the DA.

“I am so scared,” she said crying.

And that is the way it is in The Republic of Alito.

Jon Langione

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

