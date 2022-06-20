Letter: The Inredible Shrinking Screen

My computer/smart phone screen is shrinking. At an Internet web site within the last week, the home screen/ landing page had been squeezed into a rectangle at page center, a "page" space roughly 30% of the total screen. There were so many slide-ins, pull-downs, and pop-ups, that by the time the page formed, I was left with a slit. I don't remember what the page was for, it didn't matter. I was going to leave a message to let the web page owners know I couldn't see their page content because of ads, offers, and come-ons. There was no "contact" link I could see. I think there may be no regulation on content vs. ads for a page in terms of space used. If you want your site to function as a billboard and not much more, then the incredible shrinking page will work for you.