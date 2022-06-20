 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: The Inredible Shrinking Screen

  • Comments

My computer/smart phone screen is shrinking. At an Internet web site within the last week, the home screen/ landing page had been squeezed into a rectangle at page center, a "page" space roughly 30% of the total screen. There were so many slide-ins, pull-downs, and pop-ups, that by the time the page formed, I was left with a slit. I don't remember what the page was for, it didn't matter. I was going to leave a message to let the web page owners know I couldn't see their page content because of ads, offers, and come-ons. There was no "contact" link I could see. I think there may be no regulation on content vs. ads for a page in terms of space used. If you want your site to function as a billboard and not much more, then the incredible shrinking page will work for you.

Hal Hill

Benson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Immigrant Receiving

Since we obviously have no plan or intention of closing and securing the border, I believe it’s time for Homeland Security to creat a new depa…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News