Letter: the insanity of the republican denial

Over 100 members of congress and 18 attorney generals have signed on to the Trump Texas lawsuit. These men and women "of faith" have sworn to their higher power to protect the people and constitution of this country. And now they break their vows to support and be complicit in this president's refusal to accept defeat when -accept for those truly deranged- most of them know full well what is the truth. They choose to follow the biggest greatest absolute disaster in the history of our country and I do not understand how they can look at themselves in the mirror everyday and not get nauseous. Their attacks on the true patriots of our country that have defended our constitution is deplorable
steven Gorenstein
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
