Letter: The invasion continues at the border

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released statistics for the month of May. There were 239,416 total encounters at the southwest border by CBP officers and Border Patrol (BP). The BP apprehended 222,656 people illegally entering the country between ports of entry. That is almost 20,000 more people than apprehended in April. They made over 33,000 apprehensions in the Yuma Sector, up from 28,000 last month. Unaccompanied children numbers increased by 21% to 14,699. About 100,000, mostly single adults, were Removed under Title 42, and repeat offenders accounted for about 25% of apprehensions. A deterrent to that would be prosecuting for Re-Entry, but not even considered by the Biden administration. Thus far for FY 2022 there have been over 1,440,000 BP encounters at the border. With four months remaining in the fiscal year, that number could easily surpass 2,000,000. This ongoing crisis was created by Joe Biden and he has done nothing to stop it. He should be impeached!

Stella Murphy

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

