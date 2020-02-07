Letter: The Iowa Caucuses

After two days of chaos and confusion, the Iowa Democrats have anointed as front-runner Pete Buttigieg, whose apparent qualifications for the Presidency are a mixed record as mayor of a town half the size of Tucson and the ability to read Norwegian novels. Perhaps Mayor Pete, like Dick Whittington, hears a voice?
Run for Prez, Pete Buttigieg,
Twice Lord Mayor of Duckburg.
The media love Mayor Pete. This seems to be the only qualification that matters these days.
Robert A. Benzinger
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.