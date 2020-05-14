Letter: The Irony of It All

Donald Trump's pet project, the border wall, could end up costing more if Trump's wish to paint it comes to fruition. The estimated cost for the paint job is between 500 million and 3 billion, outrageous! Wouldn't it be ironic if the very person who is charged with the well-being of this country is responsible for bankrupting it!
Ken Wright
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!