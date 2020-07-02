Letter: The Irony of it All

It seems Trump has become Chief Defender of Confederate statues and their flag, one who values their place in history. He sees them as heroes. We, here in Arizona recall how he demeaned Senator John McCain (a true hero) as a loser because he was caught and imprisoned for five years in the Hanoi Hilton. Therefore, he did not see him as a hero.
The irony in all this is that the Confederacy lost the war. They were losers, traitors to the United States. Why should they be so publicly honored? Trump was outraged when football players took a knee during the national anthem as a form of protest, but he never protested a traitorous flag being flown at NASCAR. He protects the statue of his favorite president, Andrew Jackson, who was responsible for the "Trail of Tears" the displacement of thousands Native Americans. It appears he is on the wrong side of history, or is it he doesn't know history? It's ironic.
Sonya Dougherty
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
