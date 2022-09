The writer of 9/5/22 "IRS Audits Honest People" expressed due frustration, but many don't know that there is a special IRS division that helps out with unresolved tax issues. If the situation warrants it, just contact www.taxpayeradvocate.irs.gov or call (877) 777-4778. In the one case I know about they were compassionate, thorough, and the outcome excellent.