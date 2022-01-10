Letter: The James Webb Space Telescope

Look up on a clear moonless night. The view of the Universe is infinite in all directions. The James Webb Space Telescope will look back to the dawn of creation, capturing light from brilliant stars that lived and died billions of years before our world condensed out of dust and gas in our little run of the mill spiral galaxy. As impressive as JWST is however, it is nothing compared to the imagination and startling creativity of those who made it. All of their ideas, musings, hard work is for you. The story of the Universe is for everyone. We are lucky that our society values learning, exploring, dreaming, a desire for novelty, new places, new understanding. The search for our origins is deep in our culture, and woven into art, music, writing, the endless varieties of story-telling that entertains us as they teach us. It’s hard to put a tangible worth to any of this, but we know that we would be terribly diminished without it.
Tod Lauer
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.