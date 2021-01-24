 Skip to main content
Letter: The Jan.16 column "Will the world still look to America ...
Re: the column, "Will the world still look to America as a champion of democracy?" Jan.16. The writer claims that after the events of Jan. 6 our democracy won't be healed quickly or easily. But every one of the candidates-local, state and national- who were elected are now in office. We still have exactly the same executive, legislative and judicial structure as before. The attack, as awful as it was, was put down in a couple of hours and it did not overturn even one election result. Our democracy was tested and it emerged victorious. I don't think any healing is required.

Douglas R Holm

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

