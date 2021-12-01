Letter: The January 6th Insurrection Is Startlingly Familiar Turf to Me

In 1995, I was deployed as a United Nations peacekeeper to the Former Republic of Yugoslavia. The murders, rapes and torture committed by one ethnic group against another in that region was clinically and chillingly called “ethnic cleansing.” While talking to survivors in overcrowded refugee camps and orphanages, I slowly realized this tragedy could happen anywhere, even in the US. All it would take is for one group of people to believe they had the God given right to do whatever they wanted to another group of people.
The same destructive components that contributed to the self-evisceration of the Former Republic of Yugoslavia: racial hatred; conflicted and contentious government institutions; multiple, politically motivated and highly armed paramilitary organizations and news agencies that act more like propaganda machines than journalistic institutions are all part of the current political landscape of the US. The unprecedented anarchy that happened in our nation’s Capitol on January 6th, 2021 is, unfortunately, something I've seen before. I want these traitors held accountable.
Melvin Brinkley
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.