Letter: The latest Russian Aggression

Once again I have to discuss "Traitor Trump" and his position with "Puppet Master Putin". He refused to talk about "Bounties" on the heads to our sons and daughters. Now he has not talked about Russian fighters coming within 100 yards of a US BOMBER. Yet his ads say Biden is the weak one. He also said I was stupid for going to Vietnam. I have 107 combat missions over the Ho Chi Minh Trail.
Vets and active duty service members need to think about this prior to voting for "Cadet Bone Spurs".
Think about Martha, She beat the Pentagon and was a propaganda tool for ISIS. She bragged about this and being an "Ugly American". I spent 28.5 months is South East Asia, three countries, and the first lecture we got was "we are guests in their country and we will respect their Laws, Traditions, and Religion. Martha was better than the Muslim women and didn't have to cover her head. This does not make this Vet proud.
Kurt Ohlrich
Northwest side
