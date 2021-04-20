 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The Lawmaker Has No Clothes
View Comments

Letter: The Lawmaker Has No Clothes

  • Comments

Thank you for posting the exchange between Dr. Anthony Fauci and Rep Jim Jordan (Ohio) which serves as a reminder that the blame game is unavailing. One thing is clear: By solely relying on the 1st Amendment, Rep Jordan must've missed Constitutional Law 101.

Jim Jordan fails to recognize the broad significance of the 10th Amendment, Chief Justice John Marshall's opinion in Gibbons v Ogden (1824), section 361 of the Public Health Service Act (2021), and everything in between along with innumerable successive practical tests.

Shame on Mr. Jordan. He's barking up the wrong tree, while trying to ignite it's bark just the same.

It's incumbent upon all of us to refrain from driving while intoxicated. It's equally obligatory to stop the knowing or asymptomatic transmission of the Corona Virus which violates long standing regulations, ethics and humanity.

Jill Arowesty, Owner/Administrator

Desert Treasure Assisted Living

Jill Arowesty

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News