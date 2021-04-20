Letter: The Lawmaker Has No Clothes

Thank you for posting the exchange between Dr. Anthony Fauci and Rep Jim Jordan (Ohio) which serves as a reminder that the blame game is unavailing. One thing is clear: By solely relying on the 1st Amendment, Rep Jordan must've missed Constitutional Law 101.
Jim Jordan fails to recognize the broad significance of the 10th Amendment, Chief Justice John Marshall's opinion in Gibbons v Ogden (1824), section 361 of the Public Health Service Act (2021), and everything in between along with innumerable successive practical tests.
Shame on Mr. Jordan. He's barking up the wrong tree, while trying to ignite it's bark just the same.
It's incumbent upon all of us to refrain from driving while intoxicated. It's equally obligatory to stop the knowing or asymptomatic transmission of the Corona Virus which violates long standing regulations, ethics and humanity.
Jill Arowesty, Owner/Administrator
Desert Treasure Assisted Living
Jill Arowesty
Northeast side
