Letter: The Least Among Us

The “least among us”—our country’s must vulnerable— are not “dispensable.” They’re not a commodity to be used up to serve the wealthy. They’re not “expendable.” Their concerns and their health are not protected by solicitously calling them “essential” the way toilet paper has been called essential. When they are put at risk, we treat them as if they are completely dispensable—humanity commodities that get used up, get sick and die. Then we fill the void left by their deaths, by hiring more desperate people—never giving even a second thought about those who have perished—not seeming to give a damn. Poverty, age and race all play big roles in who gets the coronavirus. Workers are not ‘Human Capital Stock’ as Senior White House economic advisor, Kevin Hassett, called them on CNN recently. They are God’s beloved children. They are precious. They are our sisters and brothers. They are our family. Treat them and their lives as sacred.
Patrick Cunningham
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
