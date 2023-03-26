Re: the March 23 article "Biden's hypocrisy on Alaska oil project."
This article details Old Joe’s betrayal of his pledges to combat global warming.
This issue brings to mind a scenario where a very sick patient with grave intestinal problems is consulting with his doctor about possible remedies. The doctor tells him there is only one, and that will leave him with permanent, chronic diarrhea. The alternative is death of terminal colon cancer. There is no third choice.
In today’s political reality, it seems to me that the Democrats are the equivalent of the diarrhea “solution”, while the Republicans are clearly the fatal cancer.
David Steinberg
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.