Letter: The lesser of two evils
When President Trump stretches the truth to achieve his agenda, he is simply continuing the dangerous precedent that was set by former presidents and presidential candidates.

Joe Biden dropped out as a candidate in the 1988 presidential election, after it was revealed that he had plagiarized a law review article and exaggerated his academic record in law college (he graduated 76th out of class of 85).

President Obama sold the Affordable Care Act to Americans, by promising that they could keep their doctors and health-care plans when it was passed. President George W. Bush justified the war in Iraq, by saying that they were building weapons of mass destruction. President Clinton stated to the public that he did not have sexual relations with Monica Lewinsky. These are just some of their claims that proved to be untrue.

Unfortunately, when we have candidates from either party that have a lack of integrity, we are left to choose between the lesser of two evils.

Victor Panizzon

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

