 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The Liberal Media
View Comments

Letter: The Liberal Media

  • Comments

Lost in all the fury of our difficult withdrawl from Afghanistan is the fact that our so-called "liberal socialist media" has been very critical of the Democratic Biden administration. This is exactly how it should be in a functional democracy. However, if we had a Republican President, I think Fox News would be denying the violence was happening, blaming it on Antifa, and saying the Taliban was actually a group of tourists checking out the Kabul airport.

Craig Wunderlich

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Bishop Weisenburger

Congratulations to Bishop Weisenburger for finally stepping up to actually aid in the fight against COVID-19. I applaud his action in denying …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News