Letter: The Liberal Media

Lost in all the fury of our difficult withdrawl from Afghanistan is the fact that our so-called "liberal socialist media" has been very critical of the Democratic Biden administration. This is exactly how it should be in a functional democracy. However, if we had a Republican President, I think Fox News would be denying the violence was happening, blaming it on Antifa, and saying the Taliban was actually a group of tourists checking out the Kabul airport.
Craig Wunderlich
West side
