 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The Libertarian Agenda?
View Comments

Letter: The Libertarian Agenda?

In response to the Letter Writer who wrote "Voting Really Isn’t Meant for Everyone"

Who are these non-taxpayers he eluded to? Even non-citizens and guests of the country pay taxes in the US whether it is a sales tax or a tax at the gas pump. The only requirement to vote should remain as it currently is 1) 18 yrs old 2) a citizen of this country.

I assume the author meant that only property holders should vote, and more likely real estate property. Geesh! Shame that this sort of lunacy continues to surface. It’s obvious his intent is to leave the decisions of elections in the hands of elitists and cut out the votes of renters, minorities, women and the elderly who reside in nursing homes; not to mention homeless citizens of this country. Can anyone guess what party he belongs to?

Hello? Knock, knock is anyone home? This is 2020.

Patricia Cowan

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Tom Wilson's letter

As a retired TPD officer, totally agree with Tom Wilson. How anyone, especially law enforcement professionals, can endorse such a person is be…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News