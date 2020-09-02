Letter: The Libertarian Agenda?

In response to the Letter Writer who wrote "Voting Really Isn’t Meant for Everyone"
Who are these non-taxpayers he eluded to? Even non-citizens and guests of the country pay taxes in the US whether it is a sales tax or a tax at the gas pump. The only requirement to vote should remain as it currently is 1) 18 yrs old 2) a citizen of this country.
I assume the author meant that only property holders should vote, and more likely real estate property. Geesh! Shame that this sort of lunacy continues to surface. It’s obvious his intent is to leave the decisions of elections in the hands of elitists and cut out the votes of renters, minorities, women and the elderly who reside in nursing homes; not to mention homeless citizens of this country. Can anyone guess what party he belongs to?
Hello? Knock, knock is anyone home? This is 2020.
Patricia Cowan
Foothills
